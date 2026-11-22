A United States submarine has sunk an Iranian ship in the Indian Ocean using a torpedo, marking the first such attack by American forces since the Second World War, according to reports from ABC News.

The incident represents a significant and rare escalation in military action, with the use of a submarine-launched torpedo against another nation's vessel being an extraordinarily uncommon occurrence in the modern era of naval warfare.

A Historic Military Action

The last time the United States carried out a submarine torpedo attack of this nature was during World War II, making this engagement a landmark moment in contemporary naval history. The attack took place in the Indian Ocean, a strategically vital waterway that connects the Middle East, South Asia, and East Africa.

The Indian Ocean has been a region of heightened tension in recent times, with various naval forces maintaining a strong presence amid ongoing geopolitical pressures involving Iran and Western nations.

Significance for the Region

For Sri Lanka, situated in the heart of the Indian Ocean, developments of this magnitude carry particular relevance. The island nation's maritime trade routes and economic interests are closely tied to the stability and security of these waters.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the nature of the Iranian vessel involved and the events leading up to the attack, have not been confirmed beyond what has been reported.

This developing story is expected to draw significant international attention as governments and defence analysts around the world assess the implications of this historic naval engagement.

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