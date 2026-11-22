Sri Lanka has taken a significant step in strengthening its national security architecture, with the Cabinet approving the formation of a dedicated nuclear security coordination committee to safeguard the country against potential nuclear threats.

A Permanent Coordinating Mechanism

The newly approved committee will operate under the Ministry of Science and Technology and will bring together representatives from the defence sector, law enforcement agencies and other relevant institutions. It is designed to function as a permanent central body responsible for coordinating policy, evaluating threats and fostering operational cooperation among all agencies involved in nuclear security matters.

The proposal to formally establish the committee was submitted by the Science and Technology Minister and subsequently received Cabinet approval.

Meeting International Obligations

As a member state of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Sri Lanka is obligated to maintain a robust national nuclear security framework. This framework must be capable of preventing, detecting and responding to unauthorised or criminal activities involving nuclear and radioactive materials, facilities and associated activities.

The establishment of this committee signals Sri Lanka's commitment to fulfilling those international obligations while reinforcing domestic preparedness against an increasingly complex global security landscape.

The move is expected to bring greater coherence and coordination to what has previously been a fragmented approach to nuclear security, ensuring that the relevant agencies work in unison under a clearly defined national structure.

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