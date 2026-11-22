Sri Lanka's ambitious road construction programme, including the development of several proposed expressways, is facing a significant setback due to bitumen shortages stemming from the ongoing crisis in West Asia, a senior official has warned.

Iran's Role as a Key Supplier

Bitumen — commonly referred to as tar — is a petroleum by-product and an essential material for road construction and maintenance. Iran has historically been one of Sri Lanka's primary sources for the material, with the island nation typically procuring Iranian-manufactured bitumen through established trade channels in Dubai.

Sri Lanka's annual bitumen requirement for road construction and repairs ranges between 15,000 and 25,000 tonnes, making a stable and consistent supply crucial to maintaining infrastructure development momentum.

RDA Chief Flags Growing Concern

Road Development Authority (RDA) Director General Anuradha Hettiarachchi confirmed that the regional turmoil has disrupted procurement, with limited quantities now arriving from alternative sources including India, China, Thailand and Malaysia.

"We need more and more bitumen when we start work on the proposed expressways," Hettiarachchi said, underscoring the scale of the challenge ahead.

He noted that between 15 and 20 per cent of total project expenditure would need to be allocated for importing construction materials such as bitumen.

Three Expressways at Stake

The timing of the supply disruption is particularly concerning given that the government, in Budget 2027, proposed the construction of three major expressways: the Pothuhera-Galagedara section of the Central Expressway, the Kurunegala-Dambulla Expressway, and the Ingiriya-Ratnapura Expressway.

All three projects are intended to be financed domestically, placing greater importance on the government's ability to source construction materials efficiently and cost-effectively.

With bitumen supplies under strain and demand set to rise sharply once expressway construction begins in earnest, authorities will need to urgently secure reliable alternative supply chains to avoid further delays to the country's road infrastructure agenda.

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