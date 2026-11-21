For many Sri Lankan families, the wounds of the country's decades-long civil conflict have never truly healed. With no confirmed answers about what happened to their missing relatives, they continue to hold onto hope — and memory — in whatever ways they can.

Living With Uncertainty

Across Sri Lanka, families who lost contact with loved ones during the conflict continue to grapple with an agonising reality: not knowing whether those they cherish are alive or dead. This ambiguity, often described by psychologists as "ambiguous loss," can be among the most difficult forms of grief to endure, leaving families suspended between mourning and hope.

Unable to hold funerals or observe traditional rites of passage for the departed, many of these families have found their own deeply personal ways to commemorate those whose fates remain unknown.

Keeping Memory Alive

Some families light candles and gather in prayer on significant dates, while others preserve photographs and personal belongings as sacred reminders of those who vanished. Religious observances — drawing from Buddhist, Hindu, Christian and Muslim traditions — have offered many a measure of solace and a structured space in which to grieve.

Community gatherings have also played an important role, allowing affected families to share their experiences, affirm one another's pain, and collectively demand accountability from authorities.

The Broader Call for Accountability

The plight of these families has drawn attention from local and international human rights organisations, who continue to press the Sri Lankan government for a credible and transparent accountability mechanism. Families have consistently called for the truth — not just for closure, but to ensure that such disappearances are never repeated.

Despite various government-led initiatives over the years, many families say they are still waiting for meaningful answers. The Office on Missing Persons, established to investigate such cases, has faced criticism over the pace and depth of its investigations.

For now, these families carry forward the memory of their loved ones in quiet, determined ways — refusing to let absence become erasure.

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