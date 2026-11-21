A seven-year-old child has died following the collapse of a parapet wall in the Balangoda area, according to reports.

The tragic incident claimed the young life after the wall gave way, with the child succumbing as a result of the collapse.

Authorities have been notified of the incident, and further details are expected to emerge as investigations into the circumstances of the wall's collapse continue.

The death has sent shockwaves through the local community in Balangoda, raising concerns over the structural safety of aging walls and boundary structures in residential areas.

Residents and community leaders are being urged to inspect and address any potentially hazardous structures in the vicinity of homes and public spaces to prevent further tragedies of this nature.

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