Two young men are feared drowned after going missing while bathing in the sea off Nintavur, police reported on Thursday.

The incident unfolded when a group of three youths entered the sea together. Local residents were able to pull one of them to safety, and he was subsequently taken to Nintavur Hospital for medical attention. The other two, however, were not recovered.

The two missing individuals, aged 16 and 23, are both residents of the Nintavur area, according to police.

Search Operation Underway

A joint search and rescue operation has been launched to locate the missing youths. Sri Lanka Navy diving teams are working alongside Nintavur Police and community volunteers in the effort to find them.

The search operation was ongoing as of the time of reporting, with authorities continuing their efforts in the coastal waters off Nintavur.

Related Video