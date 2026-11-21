A diesel leak was reported at the Bloemendhal Fuel Storage Terminal in Colombo on Thursday morning, prompting concern among residents in the surrounding area.

The incident, which occurred earlier today, resulted in diesel flowing out of the facility through its drainage system and into the surrounding streets.

Residents living near the terminal were quick to respond to the situation, arriving at the site carrying buckets and cans in an attempt to collect the fuel that had spilled into the drains.

The Bloemendhal Fuel Storage Terminal is a key petroleum storage facility located in the heart of Colombo. A leak of this nature raises immediate concerns not only over fuel wastage but also potential environmental and safety hazards in a densely populated urban area.

Further details regarding the cause of the leak, the volume of diesel lost, and any official response from the relevant authorities have not yet been disclosed. It is not yet clear whether emergency services or petroleum industry officials were deployed to the scene to contain the spill and assess the damage.

Authorities are yet to issue a formal statement on the incident. Updates are expected as investigations into the cause of the leak continue.