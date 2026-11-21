A stunning photograph of Sri Lanka, taken from roughly 400 kilometres above the Earth, is drawing widespread admiration on social media after NASA astronaut Dr. Anil Menon shared it from aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The image, posted on Menon's official Instagram account, presents a sweeping aerial perspective of the island nation cradled within the deep blue expanse of the Indian Ocean. Wisps of cloud cover drift across the frame, while the southern tip of India can also be seen in the background — a view that has captivated many Sri Lankan social media users since it was shared.

Who Is Dr. Anil Menon?

Dr. Menon is an emergency medicine physician and a colonel in the United States Space Force. Of Indian origin, he travelled to the ISS in July 2026 aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft as part of an eight-month scientific mission.

He is currently serving as a flight engineer for Expeditions 74 and 75, contributing to a programme that encompasses biomedical research, space medicine, and technical upgrades to the orbiting laboratory.

A Window onto Earth

Beyond his scientific duties, Menon has been using the station's observation module to document Earth's landscapes from above, regularly sharing the results with his online followers. The Sri Lanka photograph is among the latest in that series.

The image serves as a vivid reminder of the island's striking geography — a teardrop-shaped landmass framed by one of the world's most recognisable ocean bodies, as seen from the remarkable vantage point of outer space.