A member of parliament has raised serious concerns in the Sri Lankan legislature over an alleged gang rape in the Kilinochchi district, accusing police of obstructing public protests demanding justice for the victim. According to IBC Tamil, Jaffna district MP Sivaganam Sritharan of the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Katchi raised the matter during the seventh day of budget debate in parliament on Friday, 20 November 2026.

Speaking on the floor of the House, MP Sritharan alleged that a woman in the village of Santhapuram, in the Kilinochchi district, was subjected to gang rape by seven young men between the ages of 16 and 23. The victim is currently receiving treatment in hospital, he said.

Incident Described as a National Shock

The MP stated that the incident, which reportedly took place on 11 November 2026, has sent shockwaves not only across the Kilinochchi district but throughout the country. He drew a comparison to the Pungudutivu Viththiya gang rape and murder case, describing the Santhapuram incident as a similarly alarming development.

When residents of Santhapuram took to the streets to demand justice and call for the arrest of all seven individuals allegedly involved, police reportedly intervened to disrupt the protest. Sritharan questioned the motive behind the police's decision to obstruct demonstrators who were seeking accountability.

Protesters Demanded Arrests and Legal Action

According to the MP, the Santhapuram community was specifically calling for the arrest of all seven suspects and demanding that no lawyers appear on their behalf. He questioned why law enforcement was impeding rather than supporting those pursuing justice.

Sritharan accused the government of hesitating to take appropriate legal action in connection with the case, and alleged that police were acting with indifference toward the matter.

A Community With a History of Struggle

The MP also provided broader context about Santhapuram's history. He noted that following the end of the war in 2009, both the military and the then-President Mahinda Rajapaksa refused to allow the people of Santhapuram to resettle in the area. The community persisted, and the efforts of the Dinakural newspaper, which operated in both Colombo and Jaffna, reportedly played a significant role in securing their eventual resettlement.

Sritharan alleged that resentment toward the Santhapuram community still persists within sections of the police, security forces, and intelligence services. He further claimed that the community, which has lived through war and its lasting trauma, continues to be systematically exposed to drug use.

The MP's remarks have brought renewed attention to concerns about the safety of women in the North and the responsiveness of law enforcement in conflict-affected communities.