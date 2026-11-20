A disturbing trafficking pattern targeting Bangladeshi nationals has come to light, with fraudsters allegedly using the promise of employment in Fiji as a lure to ensnare victims — with Sri Lanka emerging as a key transit point in the deceptive scheme.

A New Route, A Familiar Trap

Traffickers appear to have adopted a fresh strategy to deceive vulnerable job seekers from Bangladesh. Rather than offering positions in traditional destination countries, recruiters are now dangling the prospect of well-paying work in Fiji — a relatively unfamiliar destination for many Bangladeshi migrants — to draw victims into their networks.

Sri Lanka has been identified as a staging ground in this alleged trafficking corridor, raising serious concerns among anti-trafficking advocates and law enforcement authorities about the island nation's exposure to international human trafficking operations.

Exploiting Desperation and Unfamiliarity

Experts note that traffickers frequently exploit the desperation of job seekers by promoting lesser-known destinations, as victims are less likely to verify claims or consult community members with firsthand knowledge of those locations. Fiji, being an unfamiliar prospect for most Bangladeshi workers, fits this profile closely.

The tactic of routing victims through third countries such as Sri Lanka also serves to complicate rescue and investigation efforts, as it creates jurisdictional challenges and obscures the trail left by criminal networks.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka

The emerging reports raise important questions about how Sri Lanka is being used within regional trafficking networks and whether adequate safeguards are in place at entry and exit points to detect and intercept potential trafficking cases.

Human trafficking remains a significant concern across South and Southeast Asia, with criminal syndicates continuously adapting their methods to evade detection. Authorities and civil society organisations in the region have called for stronger cross-border cooperation to dismantle such networks before more victims fall prey to fraudulent employment schemes.

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