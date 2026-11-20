A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus driver has had his driving licence permanently cancelled following a court ruling related to drunk driving, in what marks a significant legal consequence for a public transport operator.

The court order resulted in the permanent revocation of the driver's licence, delivering a stern message about the consequences of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol — particularly for those entrusted with the safety of the travelling public.

SLTB bus drivers carry responsibility for the lives of hundreds of passengers daily across Sri Lanka's public transport network. Cases of drunk driving within the sector have drawn increasing public concern, with calls for stricter enforcement and accountability among transport workers.

The permanent cancellation of a driving licence is among the most severe penalties a court can impose on a driver, effectively ending the individual's ability to legally operate any vehicle on public roads.

Authorities have consistently emphasised the dangers posed by drivers operating heavy vehicles while under the influence of alcohol, citing the heightened risk of fatal accidents involving buses and other large passenger vehicles.

The ruling serves as a firm reminder that Sri Lankan courts are prepared to impose lasting penalties on those found to have endangered public safety through drunk driving, regardless of their employment in the state transport sector.

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