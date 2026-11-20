Families of fallen fighters and local residents have commenced clearing and restoration work at the Mullivaikkal East cemetery in the lead-up to Maaveerar Naal — Great Heroes Day — with similar preparations under way at resting places across the North and East of Sri Lanka.

The thuyilum illam, or resting place, at Mullivaikkal East was established during the final phase of the conflict in 2009. Parents of those buried there have been working side by side with members of the public to tidy the grounds and ready the site for the annual commemoration.

Annual Remembrance Set for 27 November

Organisers confirmed that this year's commemoration will be held on 27 November, in keeping with the tradition observed every year. They noted that communities were already actively engaged in preparations and extended an open invitation for all to participate — whether in the clearing work, the broader preparations, or the remembrance ceremony itself.

Maaveerar, meaning "great heroes," is the term used by Tamils to refer to those who fell during the Tamil liberation struggle. Maaveerar Naal is the day dedicated to honouring their memory.

Work Under Way Across the North-East

The activity at Mullivaikkal is part of a wider effort taking shape across the Tamil homeland. Clearing work has also begun at LTTE cemeteries in other areas, including at Thevipuram in the Mullaitivu district, as communities come together ahead of the significant date.

The scenes reflect the deep personal and communal significance the annual observance holds for families who lost loved ones during the decades-long conflict.

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