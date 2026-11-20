When firefighters from the Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte Municipal Council Fire Brigade broke through a window on the upper floor of a burning building in Kaduwela, they were not prepared for what they would find. Through the dense black smoke, a small child lay motionless on a bed — a sight that broke the hearts of even the most seasoned rescuers.

"We tried to break a window on the upper floor to get inside. The entire floor was filled with thick smoke. Then, through the smoke, we spotted a small child lying on a bed. Our officers were heartbroken," said D.S. Jayalal, team leader of the fire brigade.

What began as an early morning fire at an electrical appliance showroom on November 19 ended in devastating tragedy, claiming the lives of four members of a single family who had been living on the building's upper floor.

The victims were identified as Narada Sandaruwan, 35, his wife Nilakshika Madhushani, 28, and their two young daughters — Dineli Hasanya, aged five, and Oneli Hasanya, aged two — residents of Dutugemunu Mawatha, Thalangama North. All four were found on two beds on the upper floor after firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.

Fire Discovered at Dawn

The alarm was first raised around 5.30 a.m. by an employee at a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation filling station located directly across from the building, who noticed smoke rising from the upper floor.

"I was working at the filling station when I noticed smoke coming from the upper floor of the building opposite. When I went closer, I could see what appeared to be a fire inside. The smoke kept getting heavier, so we immediately informed the officers at the nearby Kaduwela Police Post," the employee said.

The Kotte Municipal Council Fire Brigade received the alert at approximately 6.20 a.m. and rushed to the scene, arriving within about half an hour. By then, the ground floor was already engulfed in flames.

Two fire engines were initially deployed, but a third was called in after rescuers learned that four people may have been trapped inside. Emergency medical units from the 1990 Suwa Seriya ambulance service were also placed on standby.

Flames Too Intense to Approach

Jayalal recalled that the intensity of the fire initially made it impossible to even approach the building, let alone enter it.

"We were initially told that only one person was living in the building. But when we arrived, we learnt that an entire family of four were upstairs. We wanted to get inside immediately, but the flames were so intense that we could not even approach the building. Even with our protective clothing, it was impossible to get close," he said.

The ground floor had no windows to allow adequate ventilation, causing smoke to rapidly fill the upper floor where the family slept. Only after battling back the flames were firefighters able to force their way upstairs and break through a window.

It was at that moment they discovered the two-year-old girl lying on the bed.

"Our officers had to crawl along the floor to reach the child. We managed to get the little one out first. The mother and father were lying on the floor. We then brought them down along with the other child," Jayalal said.

Dangerous Conditions Inside the Building

Police said the couple had been employed at the electrical appliance showroom on the ground floor and had moved into the upper level of the same building approximately three months before the fire.

Firefighters described a building riddled with hazards that severely hampered the rescue effort. A small staircase on the side of the upper floor had been blocked with a metal grille, and goods had been piled up throughout, leaving little room to manoeuvre.

"Even our officers found it extremely difficult to get inside, despite wearing protective clothing. Their equipment kept getting caught in the obstructions. It appeared that little attention had been paid to basic safety arrangements," Jayalal said.

The building had only one staircase providing access to the upper floor, while another entrance had been secured with padlocks. There was no emergency exit at the rear of the building.

A Warning to Building Owners

Jayalal was unequivocal in his assessment of what may have contributed to the loss of four lives.

"The lack of basic safety arrangements may have cost these four people their lives. Every building where people live should have an alternative exit for emergencies. This building had no such safety provisions and was in an extremely unsafe condition," he said.

The tragedy has renewed urgent questions about fire safety standards in commercial buildings that double as residential spaces — a common arrangement across Sri Lanka — and whether adequate regulations are in place and being enforced to protect those living in such premises.

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