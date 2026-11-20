A wave of public goodwill has followed the rescue of a 15-year-old girl who was found living in a cave in a dense forest near Meemure, according to IBC Tamil. The girl, who had been reported missing since July, was discovered on 14 November by Uduthumbare Police alongside a two-month-old baby girl she had delivered inside the cave without any medical assistance.

The case sent shockwaves across Sri Lanka, and in the days since, numerous individuals and organisations have come forward offering to help the young mother and her infant rebuild their lives.

Government Steps In

Minister of Women's and Children's Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj confirmed that the government has launched special measures to ensure the physical and mental wellbeing of both the girl and her child. In an official statement, the Minister said relevant authorities had been instructed to put in place immediate and sustained protection arrangements for the pair.

The government has also made special provisions to support the girl's continued education, with the Minister underscoring the importance of securing her long-term future.

Medical Care and Protective Custody

Upon their rescue, the mother and infant were placed under police protection and admitted to Kandy National Hospital for further medical examinations and treatment. Both are currently under the full supervision and care of child protection officers.

Arrests Made

Two suspects linked to the case have been arrested by police. A 23-year-old identified as the primary suspect and a 36-year-old relative alleged to have assisted him were produced before the Deldenia Magistrate's Court and subsequently remanded in custody.

The Uduthumbare Police and the National Child Protection Authority are jointly conducting further investigations into the incident.

Community Rallies Behind the Girl

Beyond the state response, several prominent individuals have also stepped forward to assist the young mother. Many have already given assurances to the relevant authorities that they will provide financial support for her education, offering her a path toward a more stable future.

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