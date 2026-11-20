The iconic Golden Canopy of the Sri Dalada Maligawa — the revered Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy — was officially unveiled on Monday (20) following a comprehensive restoration that has returned the historic structure to its former glory through the use of 24-karat gold mosaic work.

A Landmark Restoration Project

The restoration of the 2,900-square-foot canopy, which stands majestically above the shrine housing Sri Lanka's most sacred Buddhist relic, was initiated in 2025 with generous financial assistance from Thailand. The project was carried out under the guidance of Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela and conducted with the blessings of the Mahanayaka Theras of both the Malwatta and Asgiriya Chapters, according to the Sri Dalada Maligawa Media Bureau.

The entire surface of the canopy was covered in 24-karat gold mosaic work, with technical expertise and design input provided by an internationally recognised Italian company. Beyond the gilded surface, the metal framework underlying the canopy was carefully inspected and restored, while the ornate golden lotus motifs and other decorative elements were meticulously refurbished to reflect their original grandeur.

International Craftsmanship at the Heart of the Project

The restoration drew upon skills and materials from across the globe. The two pinnacles crowning the canopy were crafted in pure gold by Singapore-based Royal Insignia, lending the structure an added layer of prestige and artisanship. Additionally, a High-Beam Eye Light illumination system, supplied by Japan's Iwasaki, was installed to enhance the canopy's visual impact.

A Storied History

The Golden Canopy was first donated to the Sri Dalada Maligawa in 1987 by then-Prime Minister Ranasinghe Premadasa, with the aim of enhancing both the appearance and the protection of the sacred shrine. Its original design was prepared by the State Engineering Corporation under the leadership of engineer Gamunu Silva, with contributions from local and international engineering teams.

Over the decades, the canopy has undergone restoration on two previous occasions — in 2002 and again in 2018 — as its gilded surface gradually deteriorated and lost the lustre of its original appearance. The latest restoration represents the most extensive effort yet to preserve this important national and religious landmark.

A Ceremony of Significance

The unveiling ceremony brought together a distinguished gathering of religious and civic dignitaries. Among those present were the Mahanayaka Thera of the Asgiriya Chapter, members of the Maha Sangha, and Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela. A Thai delegation led by Most Venerable Luang Por Anan Akancagano of Wat Marp Jan Monastery in Thailand also attended, reflecting the deep bonds of Buddhist fellowship that helped make the restoration possible.

The renewed Golden Canopy now stands as a testament to both Sri Lanka's enduring reverence for the Sacred Tooth Relic and the spirit of international cooperation that brought this landmark project to fruition.