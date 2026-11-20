Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed Director of Cricket of the Delhi Capitals franchise, taking on a sweeping leadership role that spans several of the world's major T20 leagues.

GMR Sports, co-owners of the Delhi Capitals, made the announcement on Friday, confirming that Jayawardene will oversee the franchise's cricket operations across the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Women's Premier League (WPL), the International League T20 (ILT20), Major League Cricket (MLC), and The Hundred.

Significantly, Jayawardene will also serve as Director of Cricket for the franchise's women's team competing in the WPL — a role that franchise leadership appears to regard as central to the appointment.

A Strategic Move for Women's Cricket

Delhi Capitals co-owner and GMR Sports Chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi highlighted the importance of Jayawardene's experience in driving the franchise's women's cricket ambitions forward.

The franchise aimed to build on the foundations already established in the Women's Premier League and develop a team capable of consistently challenging for the title, Grandhi said.

He added that Jayawardene's grasp of modern cricket and his track record in assembling competitive squads would help elevate Delhi Capitals Women among the leading sides in women's franchise cricket globally.

A Familiar Franchise

The appointment carries a touch of nostalgia. Delhi Capitals is the very franchise Jayawardene represented as a player in the IPL, having featured for the team during the 2012 and 2013 seasons — making his return to the organisation, albeit in a vastly different capacity, a full-circle moment.

Prior to this role, Jayawardene served as head coach of the Mumbai Indians until the conclusion of the 2026 IPL season, after which both parties went their separate ways.

The appointment positions one of Sri Lanka's greatest cricketing minds at the helm of a multi-league franchise operation, with eyes firmly set on building lasting success both on and off the field.