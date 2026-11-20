Pakistan sealed a commanding series victory over Sri Lanka, winning the second Test by eight wickets on the fourth morning at the Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium to claim the two-match series 1-0, with the first Test having ended in a draw.

Disastrous First Innings Sets the Tone

Sri Lanka's fate in the match was largely sealed by a catastrophic first-innings batting collapse. After Pakistan elected to bowl first under seam-friendly conditions, the tourists were bundled out for a meagre 98 runs in just 35.3 overs. Captain Kusal Mendis top-scored with 32 runs, while Sonal Dinusha chipped in with 21 — contributions that highlighted just how badly the rest of the batting order struggled against Pakistan's potent pace attack.

Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah, and Aamer Jamal were the chief destroyers, each claiming three wickets for 14, 21, and 24 runs respectively, leaving Sri Lanka with little to build on.

Pakistan Build a Commanding Lead

The hosts responded with a disciplined batting display, posting 325 runs and establishing a first-innings lead of 227 runs. Ghazi Ghori contributed 54, Azan Awais made 47, Tayyab Arif added 46, and Razaullah chipped in with 42. Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara offered some resistance with an impressive five-wicket haul for 95 runs, but his efforts could not prevent Pakistan from seizing firm control of the contest.

Sri Lanka Fight Back, But Too Little Too Late

Forced to follow on, Sri Lanka showed considerably more resolve in their second innings. Half-centuries from Kusal Mendis, who scored 53, and Sonal Dinusha, who made 54, alongside an unbeaten 66 from Milan Rathnayake, helped the visitors post a more respectable 316 before being dismissed early on the fourth day.

Despite the second-innings fightback, the recovery ultimately set Pakistan a target of only 90 runs — a total the hosts reached comfortably for the loss of just two wickets, wrapping up the win and the series without further drama.

Series Verdict

The series result marks a disappointing tour for Sri Lanka, whose batting frailties in the first innings of the decisive Test proved impossible to overcome. Pakistan, buoyed by a dominant bowling performance and a solid team batting effort, fully deserved their 1-0 series win on home soil.

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