Thirty-six students from St. Joseph's National College in Maskeliya were rushed to the Maskeliya Divisional Hospital on Wednesday after suddenly experiencing breathing difficulties during morning classes.

The incident unfolded shortly after 8.45 a.m., following breakfast for 96 students from the school's primary section. Within a short period of having their meal, 36 of those students began showing respiratory distress while seated in their classrooms, prompting school authorities to seek immediate medical attention.

Hospital sources confirmed that 30 of the affected students were treated and subsequently discharged. However, five students — two boys and three girls — remained hospitalised under inpatient care at the time of reporting.

The cause of the breathing difficulties had not been officially confirmed at the time of this report. Authorities are expected to investigate whether the morning meal may have been a contributing factor to the sudden onset of symptoms among the students.

The welfare of the remaining students under observation continues to be monitored by medical staff at the Maskeliya Divisional Hospital.

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