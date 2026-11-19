Sri Lanka's state hospital network is facing a serious staffing crisis, with nearly 1,819 doctor vacancies remaining unfilled across the public health system, Health and Mass Media Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa revealed in Parliament on Tuesday.

Specialist Shortfall a Growing Concern

Addressing lawmakers, Minister Jayatissa disclosed that while the approved cadre for specialist doctors stands at 2,903, only 2,767 are currently in active service — leaving a deficit of 136 specialists. The overall vacancy figure of 1,819 doctors signals a deepening strain on a healthcare system already under pressure from persistent medicine shortages.

The revelation has raised fresh alarm among health advocates and opposition politicians, who argue that the dual burden of staff shortages and inadequate pharmaceutical supplies is placing vulnerable patients at unacceptable risk.

Medicine Shortages Continue to Compound the Crisis

The staffing gap comes against the backdrop of ongoing medicine shortages that have plagued public hospitals in recent years. Patients visiting state medical facilities have frequently been turned away without essential drugs, forcing many to purchase medication from private pharmacies at considerably higher costs — a burden that falls disproportionately on lower-income Sri Lankans.

Pressure Mounts on the Health Ministry

The Minister's parliamentary disclosure has intensified calls for urgent remedial action, including accelerated recruitment drives, improved retention incentives for medical professionals, and a sustainable procurement strategy to stabilise medicine supplies.

Total doctor vacancies in state hospitals: 1,819

Approved specialist cadre: 2,903

Specialists currently in service: 2,767

Specialist vacancy: 136

Health sector unions have long warned that brain drain — with qualified Sri Lankan doctors and nurses seeking better opportunities abroad — remains one of the root causes of the staffing shortfall. Without competitive salaries and improved working conditions, retaining trained medical professionals in the public sector continues to prove difficult.

The approved cadre of specialist doctors was 2,903, but only 2,767 were in service — Health and Mass Media Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa

As the government faces mounting scrutiny over the state of public healthcare, stakeholders are urging the Ministry of Health to present a comprehensive roadmap that addresses both immediate vacancies and the longer-term structural challenges confronting Sri Lanka's hospital network.