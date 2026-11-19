A Colombo North Quazi Court judge and his wife have been taken into custody following an undercover operation that exposed an alleged bribery scheme, authorities confirmed.

Couple Arrested in Anti-Corruption Operation

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested the judicial officer and his spouse on suspicion of accepting a bribe amounting to Rs. 65,000. The arrest marks a significant development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to root out corruption within its judicial institutions.

Details of the Alleged Offence

According to officials, the couple allegedly accepted the sum of Rs. 65,000 as a bribe, an act that directly contravenes the country's anti-corruption statutes. CIABOC, the principal body tasked with investigating and prosecuting bribery and corruption in Sri Lanka, carried out the operation leading to the arrests.

Significance of the Arrest

The arrest of a sitting judge is a rare and serious occurrence in Sri Lanka, raising fresh concerns about integrity within the country's legal system. Quazi Courts handle personal and family law matters pertaining to the Muslim community, making the credibility and impartiality of their presiding officers a matter of particular public trust.

The arrests serve as a stark reminder that no position within the justice system places an individual above the reach of the law.

Both suspects are expected to be produced before the relevant authorities as investigations continue. CIABOC has not yet issued a detailed public statement, but the case is expected to draw significant scrutiny in the coming days.

Sri Lanka has in recent years intensified its anti-bribery enforcement efforts, with CIABOC conducting a series of sting operations targeting public officials across various sectors. This latest arrest underscores the commission's mandate to hold all public servants, including members of the judiciary, accountable for corrupt conduct.

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