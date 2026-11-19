Former Buddhist monk Rajangane Saddharathana was taken into custody on Wednesday (18) following a court-ordered directive that pushed police to act in connection with violent clashes that took place near the sacred Ruwanweli Maha Seya in Anuradhapura.

The arrest came after Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate Siyapath Sasindu Wickramaratne questioned why law enforcement had yet to detain Saddharathana despite the ongoing investigations into the incident. Acting swiftly on the magistrate's directive, police moved to apprehend the ex-monk without further delay.

Court Steps In Amid Investigation

The case centres on disturbances that erupted in the vicinity of the Ruwanweli Maha Seya, one of Sri Lanka's most revered Buddhist shrines and a site of deep historical and religious significance. The clashes drew widespread public concern, given the sanctity of the location.

The magistrate's intervention highlights the judiciary's willingness to hold law enforcement accountable when perceived delays threaten the integrity of criminal proceedings. It is understood that authorities had been conducting investigations into the matter prior to the court stepping in, though no arrest had been made until the directive was issued.

Background on the Suspect

Rajangane Saddharathana, who is no longer a member of the Buddhist clergy, has been implicated in the events surrounding the unrest near the historic stupa. His arrest marks a significant development in a case that has attracted considerable attention across the country.

Further proceedings are expected to follow as police continue their investigations into the full circumstances of the clashes at the revered Anuradhapura site.

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