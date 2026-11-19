Union Bank of Sri Lanka is preparing to raise Rs 708 million through a rights issue, with the lender set to bring the proposal before its shareholders for approval in the coming weeks.

Capital Raise on the Horizon

The Colombo-based commercial bank has announced plans to convene a shareholder meeting at which members will be asked to vote on the proposed rights issue, a fundraising mechanism that allows existing shareholders to purchase additional shares — typically at a discounted price — in proportion to their current holdings.

Rights issues are a commonly used tool among listed companies seeking to bolster their capital base without resorting to external borrowing. For Union Bank, the move signals a strategic push to strengthen its financial footing as Sri Lanka's banking sector continues to navigate a challenging post-crisis economic environment.

What a Rights Issue Means for Shareholders

Under a rights issue structure, existing shareholders are granted the right — but not the obligation — to subscribe to new shares before they are offered to the broader market. This approach is designed to protect current investors from dilution while simultaneously injecting fresh capital into the institution.

The proposed rights issue is valued at Rs 708 million

Shareholder approval is required before the issue can proceed

The fundraising is intended to support the bank's capital requirements

Broader Banking Sector Context

Sri Lanka's banking industry has been under sustained pressure to maintain adequate capital buffers following the country's unprecedented economic crisis in 2022. Regulatory authorities have encouraged financial institutions to shore up their balance sheets as the nation works toward broader economic stabilisation and recovery.

Union Bank, though smaller in scale compared to the island's state-backed lenders, has remained active in retail and SME banking. A successful rights issue could provide the bank with the liquidity needed to expand its lending operations and meet evolving regulatory capital thresholds set by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The outcome of the shareholder vote is expected to determine the timeline for the issue's execution. Further details regarding the subscription price and the ratio of new shares to existing holdings are anticipated to be disclosed ahead of the general meeting.