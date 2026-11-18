Ilankai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Group Leader Shanakiyan Rasamanickam has raised urgent concerns in Parliament regarding a potential employment crisis facing thousands of Ayurveda graduates in Sri Lanka.

A Growing Crisis in Traditional Medicine

Speaking during parliamentary proceedings on Monday, November 18, MP Shanakiyan warned that as many as 5,000 Ayurveda graduates could find themselves without employment by the year 2029 if the government fails to take immediate and decisive action to address the situation.

The ITAK lawmaker drew the attention of fellow parliamentarians to what he described as a systemic failure in planning for the absorption of qualified Ayurveda practitioners into the country's healthcare workforce. He stressed that the issue demands urgent policy intervention before the problem reaches a critical point.

Calls for Government Action

Shanakiyan urged the relevant authorities to develop a clear and structured plan to create adequate employment opportunities for graduates of Ayurveda medical programmes, warning that inaction would result in a significant waste of skilled human resources trained in traditional medicine.

The MP highlighted that Sri Lanka's traditional and indigenous medicine sector has the potential to play a far greater role in the national healthcare system, and that properly deploying qualified Ayurveda practitioners could benefit communities across the island, particularly in rural areas where access to mainstream medical services remains limited.

Broader Implications for Healthcare

The warning comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues to grapple with broader challenges in its healthcare sector. Advocates for traditional medicine have long argued that Ayurveda and other indigenous systems remain underutilised despite producing growing numbers of qualified graduates each year.

If left unaddressed, the projected unemployment of 5,000 practitioners by 2029 would not only represent a personal hardship for the graduates concerned but would also signal a broader policy failure in integrating traditional medicine into Sri Lanka's public health framework.

MP Shanakiyan's remarks are expected to prompt further debate in Parliament on the future of Ayurveda education and employment policy in the country.