Several major international airlines have announced the suspension of their flights to and from Saudi Arabia until at least November 30, citing ongoing security threats in the region.

Airlines Affected by the Suspension

The carriers that have extended their flight suspensions include prominent names from across the aviation industry. Indian carriers IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express are among those affected, alongside budget airline Akasa Air. Gulf-based operators Etihad Airways and flydubai have also joined the growing list of airlines pulling back their Saudi Arabia services.

A Precautionary Measure

The decision to extend suspensions reflects the aviation industry's cautious approach to operating in airspace and regions where security conditions remain uncertain. Airlines typically carry out ongoing risk assessments and act swiftly when threats are identified, prioritising the safety of passengers and crew above all else.

The suspensions are expected to have a notable impact on travellers who rely on these routes for business, tourism, and personal travel, particularly those commuting between South Asia and the Gulf region.

Impact on Passengers

Passengers holding bookings on affected routes are advised to contact their respective airlines directly for information regarding rebooking options, refunds, or alternative travel arrangements. The situation continues to be monitored closely by aviation authorities and airline operators alike.

As of now, no official confirmation has been provided on whether the suspensions will be lifted as scheduled at the end of November, with airlines expected to reassess the security situation before resuming normal operations.

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