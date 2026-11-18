Sri Lankan Troops Earn High Praise in Haiti

Sri Lankan military personnel serving as part of an international peacekeeping mission in Haiti have received high commendation from the country's Prime Minister following the successful execution of an anti-gang operation, underscoring the professionalism and effectiveness of Sri Lanka's armed forces on the global stage.

Prime Minister's Recognition

Haiti's Prime Minister extended formal praise to the Sri Lankan troops for their role in the operation, which targeted gang activity that has long plagued the Caribbean nation. The acknowledgement highlights the significant contribution Sri Lankan peacekeepers continue to make in one of the world's most challenging security environments.

Sri Lanka's Peacekeeping Legacy

Sri Lanka has maintained a strong tradition of contributing troops to United Nations peacekeeping missions across the globe. The island nation's military personnel are widely regarded for their discipline, training, and commitment to maintaining peace and stability in conflict-affected regions.

Haiti has been gripped by severe gang violence in recent years, with armed groups seizing control of large parts of the capital Port-au-Prince and other key areas, creating a dire humanitarian crisis. International peacekeeping forces have been working to restore order and protect civilians amid the ongoing instability.

A Proud Moment for Sri Lanka

The recognition from the Haitian Prime Minister is expected to be received with considerable pride back home in Sri Lanka, serving as a testament to the calibre and dedication of the country's military representatives abroad. It further reinforces Sri Lanka's standing as a reliable and capable contributor to international peace and security efforts.

The Sri Lankan government is yet to issue an official statement in response to the praise, though the development is likely to be welcomed at the highest levels of the country's defence establishment.