A parliamentary subcommittee has convened to deliberate on measures aimed at compensating depositors caught up in the ongoing financial crisis engulfing the Gampaha SANASA society, as pressure mounts on authorities to provide relief to those who have lost access to their savings.

Depositors Await Resolution

The financial troubles at the Gampaha SANASA cooperative have left a significant number of depositors in a state of uncertainty, with many unable to access funds they had entrusted to the institution. The crisis has drawn growing concern among affected individuals and their families, prompting legislators to step in and examine possible remedies.

The subcommittee discussions signal a heightened level of urgency within parliament to address what has become a pressing matter for ordinary Sri Lankans who relied on the cooperative financial network as a trusted savings vehicle.

Parliamentary Scrutiny

Lawmakers on the subcommittee are understood to have reviewed several options for structuring repayments to affected depositors, though the precise mechanisms and timelines are yet to be finalised. The involvement of parliament underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the collapse in confidence surrounding the Gampaha branch of the SANASA network.

SANASA, one of Sri Lanka's most prominent cooperative financial movements, has long served rural and semi-urban communities across the island, making the crisis at its Gampaha entity particularly significant for the broader cooperative sector.

Calls for Accountability

Beyond repayment plans, observers and civil society voices have called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the financial deterioration at the institution, insisting that those responsible must be held accountable to prevent similar crises from recurring within the cooperative banking sector.

Affected depositors and their representatives are expected to continue pressing authorities for a swift and transparent resolution, as many of those impacted are from low and middle-income backgrounds for whom the loss of savings represents a severe financial hardship.

Further updates are anticipated as the subcommittee progresses its deliberations and moves toward presenting formal recommendations to the wider parliament.