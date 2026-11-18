Sri Lanka cricket veteran Angelo Mathews has etched his name into the record books once again — this time off the field — becoming the first Sri Lankan to be appointed as a brand ambassador for EssilorLuxottica, one of the world's leading eyewear conglomerates.

A Landmark Partnership

The announcement marks a significant milestone not only for Mathews personally but for Sri Lankan sporting figures on the global stage. EssilorLuxottica, the Paris-headquartered giant behind iconic eyewear brands, has chosen the seasoned all-rounder as the face of its operations, underscoring the growing international profile of Sri Lankan cricketers beyond the boundary.

Mathews becomes the first representative from the island nation to front a campaign for the multinational corporation, which commands a formidable presence in the global optical and eyewear industry.

A Career Built on Firsts

Angelo Mathews is no stranger to making history. The former Sri Lanka captain has been one of the country's most dependable cricketers across all formats for well over a decade, known for his composed batting and his ability to perform under pressure on the biggest stages in world cricket.

His appointment as the face of a globally recognised brand reflects the increasing commercial appeal of South Asian cricketers in international markets, with Sri Lankan athletes steadily gaining visibility beyond the sport itself.

Growing Sri Lankan Presence on the World Stage

This development is being seen as a proud moment for Sri Lankan sports, signalling that local athletes are now attracting attention from major multinational corporations that have traditionally focused their marketing efforts elsewhere.

EssilorLuxottica is one of the largest eyewear companies in the world

The company's portfolio includes globally recognised optical and sunglass brands

Mathews is the first Sri Lankan to represent the brand in an ambassadorial capacity

For a cricketer who has represented Sri Lanka with distinction across Test matches, One Day Internationals, and T20s, this partnership adds yet another distinguished chapter to an already celebrated career. Cricket fans and corporate observers alike will be watching closely as Mathews steps into this new role on the world stage.