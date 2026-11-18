Prominent Sri Lankan tuition teacher Tissa Jananayake has come forward with a firm and detailed response to allegations circulating on social media questioning whether he has been fulfilling his tax obligations to the state.

Jananayake Breaks His Silence

The well-known educator, who commands a massive following among Sri Lankan students and parents alike, took the opportunity to publicly address claims that had been gaining traction online, categorically denying any wrongdoing and presenting his tax payment record as evidence of compliance.

According to Jananayake, he has paid in excess of Rs. 17 million in taxes during the current year alone — a figure he offered as direct rebuttal to those questioning the legitimacy of his financial conduct.

Social Media Allegations Draw Public Attention

The allegations had spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing significant public attention given Jananayake's status as one of Sri Lanka's most recognised private tutors. His popularity, particularly among Ordinary Level and Advanced Level students, has made him a prominent public figure beyond the traditional academic sphere.

The accusations appear to have struck a nerve with his large supporter base, prompting calls for him to respond and clarify his position.

A Direct Rebuttal

Jananayake maintained that his tax affairs are fully in order and stressed that the figures speak for themselves, urging the public not to be misled by unverified claims circulating online.

By stepping forward with specific financial details, the educator sought to put the matter to rest and restore confidence among his students, parents, and supporters who have stood by him throughout his career.

Broader Context

The episode reflects a growing trend in Sri Lanka where public figures — particularly those in non-traditional fields such as private education — face increased scrutiny over their earnings and tax contributions, especially at a time when the country continues to navigate a challenging economic environment.

Tax compliance among high-earning private tutors has been a topic of broader national discussion, with authorities in recent years urging individuals in the private education sector to accurately declare their income and meet their obligations to the Inland Revenue Department.

Jananayake's clarification is likely to draw further debate, though his supporters have largely welcomed the transparency he has shown in addressing the matter head-on.

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