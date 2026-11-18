Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya has travelled to the United Arab Emirates for high-level discussions with senior security officials, focusing on deepening bilateral cooperation in the fight against organised crime.

Strengthening Cross-Border Security Partnerships

The visit marks a significant step in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to forge stronger international law enforcement partnerships, particularly in tackling criminal networks that operate across borders. Organised crime, including drug trafficking, human smuggling, and financial fraud, remains a pressing concern for both nations.

During the meetings, IGP Weerasooriya engaged with senior UAE security counterparts to explore frameworks for enhanced intelligence sharing and joint operational coordination. The discussions are expected to pave the way for more structured collaboration between the two countries' law enforcement agencies.

A Strategic Move for Sri Lanka

The UAE is home to a substantial Sri Lankan expatriate community, making strong security ties between the two nations particularly important. Authorities have long recognised that transnational criminal groups sometimes exploit diaspora networks, underscoring the need for close cooperation between Colombo and Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka's police leadership has in recent years been increasingly proactive in building international alliances to combat organised crime syndicates that have demonstrated links to both countries.

Broader Implications

This diplomatic engagement is seen as part of a wider strategy by Sri Lankan authorities to modernise and internationalise the country's approach to law enforcement. By aligning with regional security partners such as the UAE, Sri Lanka aims to disrupt criminal operations that frequently transcend national boundaries.

Further details regarding specific agreements or memoranda of understanding arising from the talks are yet to be officially announced by the Sri Lanka Police.