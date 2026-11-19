The Court of Appeal has dismissed a writ application filed by Hingurana Distilleries (Pvt) Ltd and its Managing Director, in a case centred on a disputed Rs. 270 million Customs duty refund claim.

Background to the Dispute

The Colombo-based distillery company had sought judicial intervention through a writ petition, challenging decisions made by Customs authorities in connection with the substantial refund amount. The Managing Director of the company was listed as a co-petitioner in the application.

The case drew attention given the significant sum involved — Rs. 270 million — and the company's attempt to use the writ jurisdiction of the Court of Appeal to overturn the Customs Department's stance on the refund.

Court's Decision

The Court of Appeal, after considering the application, ruled against the petitioners and dismissed the writ petition. The dismissal effectively upholds the position maintained by the Customs authorities and closes this particular legal avenue for the distillery company.

Writ applications are typically filed when a party seeks to compel a public authority to act, or to prevent it from acting, in a particular manner. The court's refusal to grant the writ signals that the bench found insufficient grounds to interfere with the Customs Department's handling of the matter.

Implications

The ruling is a significant setback for Hingurana Distilleries, which now faces the loss of its Rs. 270 million refund claim following the court's decision. The company may need to explore further legal options if it wishes to continue pursuing the matter through the judicial system.

The case also highlights the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Customs duty refund claims in Sri Lanka, an area that has frequently attracted legal disputes between private businesses and state revenue authorities.