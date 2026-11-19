The Sri Lankan athletics community is mourning the passing of K.D.U. Dhanawardhana, a highly respected senior technical official of Sri Lanka Athletics, whose contributions to the sport and to physical education in the country spanned many decades.

A Life Dedicated to Sport and Education

Dhanawardhana wore many distinguished hats throughout his career, serving simultaneously as a pillar of both the sporting and educational sectors in Sri Lanka. He held the position of Deputy Dean at the Pasdunrata National College of Education, where he played a significant role in shaping the institution's academic direction.

Beyond academia, Dhanawardhana was a senior official within the Physical Education Division of the Ministry of Education, a role through which he helped promote and develop physical fitness and sporting culture among students across the country.

Contributions to Sri Lanka Athletics

His deep commitment to the sport extended to his long-standing involvement with Sri Lanka Athletics, where he served as a trusted and experienced technical official. His expertise and dedication earned him wide respect within the local athletics fraternity.

The news of his passing has drawn an outpouring of condolences from officials, athletes, and educators across Sri Lanka, all of whom recognised the indelible mark he left on the nation's sporting and educational landscape.

Sri Lanka Athletics and the broader sports community extend their deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and colleagues during this time of grief.