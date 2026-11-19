A tragic fire that broke out at an electrical appliance shop in Kaduwela has claimed the lives of four members of the same family, according to reports received by authorities.

Deadly Blaze Tears Through Family Business

The fatal incident occurred at an electrical appliance shop in the Kaduwela area, where the fire rapidly engulfed the premises, leaving no chance of escape for the four victims believed to be family members connected to the establishment.

The loss of four lives from a single family in one incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents and neighbours expressing deep grief over the heartbreaking tragedy.

Authorities Respond to the Scene

Emergency services were dispatched to the location following reports of the blaze. Fire and rescue teams worked to bring the situation under control, while police launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the deadly fire.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially determined, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities have not ruled out any possibilities at this stage as they work to piece together the sequence of events that led to the catastrophe.

Community in Mourning

The Kaduwela community has been left in a state of shock and sorrow following the incident. Local residents have gathered near the site to pay their respects, while family friends and community leaders have offered condolences to those affected by the devastating loss.

Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the full circumstances of the fire are expected to be released by authorities as the investigation progresses.

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