Road construction and maintenance projects across Sri Lanka are facing serious disruptions following a critical shortage of bitumen, the essential material used in the laying and surfacing of roads, prompting the Road Development Authority (RDA) to urgently explore alternative supply sources.

Projects Grinding to a Halt

The scarcity of bitumen has brought several ongoing road development initiatives to a standstill, raising concerns among engineers, contractors, and commuters who depend on timely infrastructure improvements. The shortage has affected work schedules and threatens to delay the completion of key road projects nationwide.

Bitumen, a petroleum-based binding material, is indispensable in road construction and resurfacing. Without a consistent supply, construction teams are unable to proceed with planned work, leaving road projects incomplete and potentially worsening the condition of existing road networks across the island.

RDA Seeks Alternative Supply Channels

In response to the crisis, the Road Development Authority has begun actively seeking alternative sources to secure the necessary supplies of bitumen. Officials are exploring procurement options to prevent further delays and ensure that critical road projects can resume as swiftly as possible.

The RDA's move to identify alternative suppliers reflects the urgency of the situation, as prolonged delays could have a cascading effect on infrastructure development targets set by the government for the year ahead.

Broader Impact on Infrastructure Development

Sri Lanka has in recent years placed significant emphasis on upgrading its road network as part of broader economic development goals. Any sustained interruption to this agenda risks undermining progress made in improving connectivity between provinces, reducing travel times, and supporting rural economic activity.

Multiple ongoing road construction projects have been affected by the shortage.

Bitumen is a key petroleum-derived component used in asphalt road surfacing.

The RDA is actively pursuing alternative procurement to restore normal operations.

Delays could impact government infrastructure targets if the shortage persists.

Authorities have yet to confirm a definitive timeline for when normal bitumen supplies are expected to resume, leaving contractors and project managers in a state of uncertainty. The public and industry stakeholders will be watching closely as the RDA works to resolve the supply chain disruption and restore momentum to the country's road development programme.