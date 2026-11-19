Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has launched a sharp attack against the ruling government, accusing it of deliberately stifling the voices of opposition lawmakers within the halls of Parliament.

Opposition Under Pressure

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, alleged that the government has been systematically working to suppress legitimate opposition participation in parliamentary proceedings, raising serious concerns about the state of democratic debate in Sri Lanka's legislature.

The opposition leader's remarks underscore growing tensions between the ruling administration and opposition parties, with Premadasa asserting that the government's conduct undermines the fundamental principles of parliamentary democracy.

Democracy at Stake

Sajith Premadasa framed the issue as one that extends beyond party politics, arguing that the suppression of opposition voices ultimately harms the Sri Lankan public, who rely on elected representatives to hold the government accountable.

The opposition plays a vital constitutional role in any functioning democracy, and any attempt to silence dissenting voices within Parliament is an affront to the people of Sri Lanka.

The accusation adds fresh friction to what has been an increasingly combative relationship between the government and opposition benches, with parliamentary sessions in recent times marked by heightened disagreements over procedure and speaking rights.

No immediate response from the government regarding Premadasa's allegations had been issued at the time of reporting.