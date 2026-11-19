A public health crisis hiding in plain sight

A startling revelation has emerged about the state of pharmaceutical services in Sri Lanka, with the Association of Medical Specialists (AMS) warning that as many as 40,000 individuals without proper qualifications are currently involved in the dispensing of medicines across the country.

The scale of the problem

The AMS has raised serious concerns about the widespread and largely unchecked practice of unqualified persons handling and distributing prescription and over-the-counter medications to the public. The figure of 40,000 individuals represents a significant threat to patient safety and public health, according to the association.

Qualified pharmacists and medical professionals undergo years of rigorous training to ensure that medicines are dispensed accurately and safely. When individuals lacking such training take on this responsibility, the risk of incorrect dosages, dangerous drug interactions, and misidentified medications increases substantially.

Risks to the public

The dangers posed by unqualified medicine dispensers are wide-ranging and can include:

Incorrect medication being provided to patients

Improper dosage guidance leading to adverse health outcomes

Failure to identify harmful drug interactions

Potential misuse and over-the-counter sale of controlled substances

A call for urgent regulatory action

The AMS is urging the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to address this deeply troubling situation. Strengthening regulatory oversight of pharmacies and medicine dispensing outlets across the island is seen as a critical priority.

The presence of 40,000 unqualified individuals dispensing medicines is not merely a regulatory failure — it is a direct and ongoing threat to the lives and wellbeing of Sri Lankan citizens.

Health authorities and policymakers are being called upon to enforce existing laws more rigorously, introduce stricter licensing requirements, and conduct nationwide inspections of medicine dispensing establishments to root out unqualified practitioners.

A wider conversation on healthcare standards

This warning comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate significant challenges within its healthcare system. Experts and medical associations alike stress that upholding the integrity of pharmaceutical services is fundamental to ensuring the safety of patients at every level of the health system, from major hospitals to small-town dispensaries.

The public is being advised to verify that medicines are being dispensed by certified and qualified professionals, and to report any concerns to the appropriate health authorities.