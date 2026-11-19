A Sri Lankan Excise Department officer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of demanding a bribe of Rs. 6 million, in a ruling that sends a strong message against corruption within the country's law enforcement agencies.

Details of the Offence

The officer was convicted following a legal proceeding that established he had unlawfully demanded the substantial sum of Rs. 6 million as a bribe. The case highlights the persistent challenge of corruption faced by Sri Lanka's public institutions, particularly among officials entrusted with regulatory and enforcement duties.

A Landmark Sentence

The 30-year prison term handed down to the convicted officer is considered a significant judicial decision, reflecting the courts' firm stance on bribery and corrupt practices. Such a lengthy sentence underscores the gravity with which the Sri Lankan judiciary treats misconduct by public servants who abuse their positions of authority.

Wider Implications

Anti-corruption advocates in Sri Lanka have long called for stricter action against officials who exploit their power for personal financial gain. This conviction is expected to serve as a deterrent to others within government institutions who may consider engaging in similar behaviour.

The convicted officer served in Sri Lanka's Excise Department

The bribe demanded amounted to Rs. 6 million

The court imposed a prison sentence of 30 years

Sri Lanka continues to grapple with public sector corruption, and rulings such as this are seen as critical steps toward strengthening accountability and restoring public trust in government institutions.