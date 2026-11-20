Over 120 containers of dry chillies imported from India, valued at approximately Rs. 3.5 billion, have been held at the Colombo Port for close to two months after failing to meet Sri Lanka's moisture content standards — triggering a diplomatic row, a sharp rise in retail prices, and a suspension of exports by Indian suppliers.

Why the Shipments Are Being Held

The consignments have been detained after tests revealed moisture levels exceeding the permissible threshold set under Sri Lankan standards. Samples are routinely assessed by the Sri Lanka Standards Institution and the Food Control Administration of the Health Ministry, which test for both moisture content and aflatoxin levels.

Under current regulations, the permissible moisture level for imported dry chillies stands at 12 per cent. Importers argue this limit is impractical given Sri Lanka's tropical climate, and are calling on authorities to raise the threshold to at least 14 per cent.

P. Subramanium, Secretary of the Essential Food Commodity Importers and Traders Association, said his organisation had raised the matter with the government but had yet to achieve a resolution. He explained that whole dried chillies are naturally hygroscopic — meaning they readily absorb moisture from the surrounding environment — making compliance with the current standard particularly difficult under humid conditions.

"In Sri Lanka, the humidity level is very high. It is challenging to meet the current specifications regarding moisture content under the weather conditions triggered by El Niño. The permissible level is set at 12 per cent. We are asking the authorities to increase it to at least 14 per cent," Subramanium said.

He also stressed that moisture content and aflatoxin are two separate parameters and should be evaluated independently, while noting that dried chilli, despite its classification, is not entirely free of moisture by its very nature.

Indian Exporters Seek Diplomatic Support

The Chillies Exporters Association of India has responded to the standoff by instructing its members — including exporters, traders and other industry stakeholders — to suspend all red dry chilli exports to Sri Lanka until further notice. The association stated that the decision was intended to protect the interests of those involved in the trade and to draw attention to the ongoing difficulties.

Members have been specifically requested not to enter into any new export commitments to Sri Lanka during the suspension period, though existing contractual obligations are to be honoured.

Going a step further, the association has written directly to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, urging him to pursue high-level diplomatic intervention with Sri Lankan authorities on behalf of affected exporters and farmers.

"Several consignments have been detained for over 60 days on moisture-related observations. Each shipment is valued at more than Rs. 40 lakh INR. The prolonged detention is causing serious financial hardship to exporters through the loss of working capital, mounting demurrage and container charges, the risk of quality deterioration and disruption of established trade," the association stated in its letter.

The letter further noted that a large number of exporters and farmers from Andhra Pradesh were severely affected, and called for urgent action to restore the smooth flow of agricultural trade between the two countries.

Market Impact Felt by Consumers

The ripple effects of the detention have already reached Sri Lankan households. Dry chilli prices in the retail market have climbed to around Rs. 1,800 per kilogram, with prices at supermarkets surpassing Rs. 2,000 per kilogram. Chilli powder manufacturers are also reportedly struggling to maintain adequate supply.

When asked whether Sri Lanka could turn to alternative sources, Subramanium indicated that the options were limited. While imports from countries such as China or Pakistan were technically possible, local consumers were accustomed to the distinct flavour profile of domestically grown and Indian chillies.

"If we import from China, it has to be done in deep-freezer containers. Then, the moisture level will rise further," he noted.

Subramanium acknowledged that elevated moisture content could potentially contribute to higher aflatoxin levels, but maintained that the existing Sri Lankan standard was ill-suited to the country's naturally humid conditions and needed to be revised accordingly.

With no resolution in sight, both local importers and their Indian counterparts are pressing for swift action — either through a revision of standards or through diplomatic channels — to unlock the stranded shipments and stabilise the market.