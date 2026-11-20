The Plastics and Rubber Institute of Sri Lanka (PRISL) brought together the country's leading voices in manufacturing, academia and trade at its Awards Night 2026, held on 17 November at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Exhibition Centre (BMICH) in Colombo.

The annual event, one of the most significant nights in the Sri Lankan plastics and rubber calendar, celebrated the individuals, companies and organisations that have driven innovation, sustainability and growth across the sector.

Distinguished Guests Address the Industry

The evening's Chief Guest was Hon. Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning and Minister of Labour, who used his address to underscore the vital role of manufacturing competitiveness, industrial innovation and skills development in shaping Sri Lanka's economic future. He acknowledged that the plastics and rubber industries remain important pillars of the country's manufacturing base, contributing meaningfully to employment, exports and the broader economy.

Hon. (Eng.) Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku, Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, attended as Special Guest, while Mr. I. K. Rajapaksa, President of the National Chamber of Exporters of Sri Lanka and Past President of PRISL, served as Guest of Honour.

Individual Excellence Recognised

Several outstanding professionals were singled out for their contributions to the industry:

Gold Award – Academic Excellence: Prof. Thusitha N. B. Etampawala

Prof. Thusitha N. B. Etampawala Gold Award – CEO of the Year: Mr. Mayura Rupathunga, Central Industries PLC

Mr. Mayura Rupathunga, Central Industries PLC Gold Award – Entrepreneur of the Year: Mr. A. Jeyaseelan, SDD Polymers (Pvt) Ltd

Mr. A. Jeyaseelan, SDD Polymers (Pvt) Ltd Gold Award – Production Specialist of the Year: Mr. Samantha Ranasooriya, Midas Safety Sri Lanka

Mr. Samantha Ranasooriya, Midas Safety Sri Lanka Merit Award – Executive of the Year: Mr. Saumya Subash, Sundaram Lanka Tyres Ltd

Sustainability and Innovation Take Centre Stage

In a reflection of the industry's growing commitment to responsible practices, the Sustainability Award was keenly contested. Sundaram Lanka Tyres Ltd claimed Gold, Korean SPA Accessories (Pvt) Ltd took Silver, and Bronze Awards were shared by Poly Glass (Pvt) Ltd and Neptune Recyclers (Pvt) Ltd.

The Innovative Product of the Year category drew considerable attention, with LAUGFS Corporation Rubber Ltd earning Gold for its Solid Resilient Tyre designed for heavy applications. Polydime Plastics Industries (Pvt) Ltd received Silver for its Vinti-Flow Grow Bag, and Global Vinyl (Pvt) Ltd took Bronze for its G Floor SPC Flooring.

Corporate and Sector Awards

The evening's corporate honours spanned large enterprises, exporters and small and medium-sized businesses:

Most Outstanding Large Enterprise – Gold: Earthfoam (Pvt) Ltd

Earthfoam (Pvt) Ltd Most Outstanding Large Enterprise – Silver: S-Lon Lanka (Pvt) Ltd

S-Lon Lanka (Pvt) Ltd Most Outstanding Large Enterprise – Bronze: Polydime Plastics Industries (Pvt) Ltd and Richard Pieris & Company PLC

Polydime Plastics Industries (Pvt) Ltd and Richard Pieris & Company PLC Most Outstanding Exporter – Gold: Earthfoam (Pvt) Ltd

Earthfoam (Pvt) Ltd Most Outstanding Exporter – Silver: Vanadium Lanka (Pvt) Ltd

Vanadium Lanka (Pvt) Ltd Most Outstanding Exporter – Bronze: Textrip (Pvt) Ltd

In the Sri Lankan SME Brand of the Year category, AMERICAN from American Plastics (Pvt) Ltd and SOLID FORCE from Vanadium Lanka (Pvt) Ltd both received Gold Awards, while PENGUIN from Penguin Polymers (Pvt) Ltd earned a Merit Award.

Among individual SME sector awards, Poly Glass (Pvt) Ltd claimed Gold in the Most Outstanding SME – Plastics Sector, with Penguin Polymers (Pvt) Ltd and Susrika Distributors (Pvt) Ltd receiving Merit Awards in the same category. Autoways (Pvt) Ltd took Gold in the Most Outstanding SME – Rubber Sector, and Sawbagya Plastic (Pvt) Ltd was recognised with a Merit Award in the Most Outstanding SME – Recycling Sector.

CMC Engineering Export GmbH received Gold for Service Provider of the Year. In the Supplier of the Year category, IOC Lanka PLC claimed Gold, SDD Polymers (Pvt) Ltd took Silver, and Lanmic Polymers (Pvt) Ltd received Bronze.

Lifetime Achievement: Honouring a Legacy

Among the most poignant moments of the night was the presentation of PRISL Lifetime Achievement Awards to two individuals whose dedication has left an enduring mark on the industry.

Mr. Ananda Caldera, a Past President of PRISL, was honoured for his significant leadership and his pivotal role in the development of the PRISL building project. Dr. Kulathunga Rajapaksa, Emeritus Chairman of DSI Samson Group, was recognised for his distinguished and lasting contribution to the growth of the plastics and rubber industry in Sri Lanka.

Sponsors and Partners

The event was made possible through the support of a range of sponsors and partners. Lanka IOC PLC and Ravago Lanka served as Gold Sponsors, while Autoways, AM Lubricants and Earthfoam came on board as Silver Sponsors. SDD Polymer (Pvt) Ltd, Smart Expos, Colombo Logistics and Shibura Machines supported the event as Bronze Sponsors, with PIN365 and APS Logistics International (Pvt) Ltd participating as Supporting Partners.

PRISL expressed its gratitude to all award recipients, nominees, industry colleagues, sponsors and guests who gathered to celebrate a sector that continues to play a meaningful role in Sri Lanka's manufacturing and export economy.