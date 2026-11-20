Sri Lanka's Parliament is scheduled to hold a vote on the second reading of the 2027 Budget today, marking a significant milestone in the country's annual legislative budget approval process.

The second reading vote represents a crucial stage in the parliamentary procedure, during which members of Parliament cast their votes on the general principles and overall financial framework of the proposed budget, before it proceeds to the committee stage for more detailed scrutiny.

The outcome of today's vote will be closely watched by economic analysts, political observers, and the general public, as it signals the level of parliamentary support the government's fiscal plan commands across the chamber.

Sri Lanka's budget process has drawn considerable attention in recent years, particularly as the country navigates its economic recovery following one of the most severe financial crises in its post-independence history. The 2027 Budget is expected to reflect the government's continued priorities around fiscal consolidation, public spending, and social welfare commitments.

Further details on the outcome of the vote are expected to emerge as proceedings unfold in Parliament today.

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