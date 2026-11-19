A man who secretly swallowed a gemstone unearthed during mining operations in the Ratnapura area found himself in a critical condition after the stone became lodged in his throat, a spokesperson for the Kandy National Hospital said, according to reports.

The individual had travelled discreetly to Kandy and sought admission to the Kandy National Hospital in an attempt to have the gem removed medically. However, as his condition deteriorated, doctors determined that the case required specialist intervention, and he was subsequently transferred to Welikade Hospital for further treatment.

Desperate Attempt to Conceal the Discovery

According to the Kandy National Hospital spokesperson, the man had first tried on his own to retrieve the swallowed gemstone before his efforts proved unsuccessful. Only then did he make his way to Kandy, apparently hoping to have the stone removed quietly and without drawing attention to himself.

Despite his efforts to keep the matter concealed, the incident was later reported to the hospital police, who launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding it.

Hospital Police Intervene

Officers attached to the hospital police questioned the individual and were able to uncover the full details of the incident. All relevant information has since been disclosed to the authorities.

Gem theft during mining operations remains a persistent concern in Sri Lanka's gem-rich Ratnapura district, where miners occasionally attempt to conceal valuable stones discovered during excavations.