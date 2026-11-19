Sri Lankan police have summoned Tamil National People's Front (TNPF) politician Selvarajah Kajendren for questioning in connection with his participation in a tribute honouring Maalathy, a former female fighter of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Summons Issued Over Commemoration Event

Authorities issued the summons following Kajendren's involvement in a commemorative event paying respects to Maalathy, who is regarded as a significant figure among the LTTE's female combatants. The move has drawn sharp criticism from Tamil political circles, who view the summoning as an attempt to suppress legitimate acts of remembrance within the Tamil community.

Kajendren, a prominent figure within the TNPF — a party that advocates for Tamil political rights and has been vocal in its opposition to what it describes as the ongoing militarisation of the North and East — has not been formally charged at this stage.

Tensions Over Tamil Remembrance

The incident reflects the broader and deeply sensitive issue of Tamil commemoration in Sri Lanka, where events honouring individuals associated with the LTTE have frequently drawn scrutiny and legal action from state authorities. Critics argue that such measures amount to the criminalisation of Tamil grief and collective memory.

Tamil civil society groups and political representatives have consistently called on the government to allow Tamil communities the freedom to remember their war dead without fear of legal repercussions, framing it as a fundamental matter of human dignity and reconciliation.

TNPF's Position

The TNPF has long maintained that acts of remembrance do not constitute support for terrorism and that conflating the two undermines genuine efforts toward post-war reconciliation in the island nation. The party is expected to respond formally to the police summons in the coming days.

This latest development comes amid ongoing concerns from Tamil political parties and human rights advocates regarding the treatment of Tamil political expression in the country's post-war landscape.