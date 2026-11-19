Scheduled air services connecting the South Indian cities of Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) and Chennai to Jaffna were grounded on Wednesday following a sharp deterioration in air quality that reduced visibility to dangerously low levels.

The cancellations left passengers stranded and disrupted travel plans for those hoping to fly into Sri Lanka's Northern Province, with authorities citing unsafe atmospheric conditions as the primary reason for halting operations.

Visibility Drops Below Safe Operating Limits

Aviation authorities confirmed that poor air quality in the region caused visibility at Jaffna's Palaly Airport to fall below the minimum threshold required for safe aircraft operations. Under international civil aviation safety regulations, flights cannot proceed when visibility conditions fail to meet established standards.

The affected routes serve as important links between Sri Lanka's north and the Tamil Nadu region of India, carrying passengers including tourists, business travellers, and members of the Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora who frequently travel between the two destinations.

Passengers Left in Limbo

Travellers booked on the cancelled services faced uncertainty over rebooking arrangements, with airlines expected to contact affected passengers regarding alternative travel options or refunds.

Authorities have urged passengers scheduled to travel on upcoming flights along these routes to check with their respective airlines before proceeding to airports, as conditions remain subject to change depending on how quickly air quality improves.

No timeline has yet been confirmed for when normal flight operations between the South Indian cities and Jaffna will resume.

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