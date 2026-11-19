Sri Lankans who have been waiting months for their number plates or driving licences may finally see relief, with the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) informing Parliament that it has set a new timeline to clear the existing backlog of pending applications.

A Long-Standing Issue for Sri Lankan Motorists

The delay in issuing number plates and driving licences has been a persistent frustration for thousands of vehicle owners and new drivers across the country. Many applicants have been left waiting for extended periods, often without clear communication on when they can expect to receive their documents.

The DMT's disclosure to Parliament signals a renewed commitment from the department to address the situation in a structured and time-bound manner.

Parliament Informed of New Timeline

The Department of Motor Traffic has officially communicated to Parliament its plan to resolve the backlog, though the scale of the pending workload remains a significant challenge. The department has outlined a fresh timeline aimed at bringing the issuance process back on track.

The announcement comes amid mounting public pressure on transport authorities to improve the efficiency of vehicle registration and licence processing services, which are considered essential for day-to-day life for a large segment of the Sri Lankan population.

What This Means for Applicants

For those currently awaiting their number plates or driving licences, the DMT's commitment offers some assurance that the matter is being handled at a governmental level. Applicants are advised to monitor official communications from the department regarding their specific cases.

Individuals awaiting driving licences should retain all temporary documentation provided at the time of application.

Vehicle owners waiting for number plates should keep their issued receipts and interim documents as proof of registration.

Those with urgent requirements are encouraged to contact the DMT directly for guidance on their application status.

Calls for Systemic Reform

The backlog issue has reignited broader conversations about the need for digital transformation within the DMT. Critics have long argued that modernising the department's systems — including the introduction of fully online application and tracking platforms — would significantly reduce processing times and eliminate the kind of backlogs currently being experienced.

The Department of Motor Traffic has informed Parliament that it expects to clear the existing backlog within its newly proposed timeline, offering some hope to thousands of applicants across Sri Lanka.

As the DMT works toward meeting its stated deadline, the public will be watching closely to see whether the department can deliver on its commitments and restore confidence in one of the country's most frequently used public services.

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