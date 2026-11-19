Growing Opposition to Proposed Security Legislation

Civil society activists and legal professionals have issued a stern warning to the government, threatening mass protests if authorities press ahead with the proposed anti-terrorism legislation currently under consideration in Sri Lanka.

Concerns Over Civil Liberties

Critics from across the legal and activist communities have voiced serious reservations about the bill, arguing that its broad provisions pose a significant threat to fundamental rights and democratic freedoms. Legal experts contend that the legislation, as currently drafted, could be used to suppress legitimate dissent and curtail the rights of ordinary citizens.

Prominent among the concerns raised are fears that the law could be misused to target journalists, opposition figures, trade unionists, and peaceful demonstrators under the guise of national security.

Calls for Immediate Withdrawal

Activists have called on the government to immediately withdraw the proposed bill and engage in meaningful, inclusive consultations with civil society, legal bodies, and the wider public before introducing any new counter-terrorism framework.

Concerns over vague and overly broad definitions of terrorism-related offences

Fears of arbitrary detention without adequate judicial oversight

Warnings that the legislation could replace the widely criticised Prevention of Terrorism Act with an equally problematic alternative

Threat of Mass Mobilisation

Organisers have made clear that if the government refuses to heed their demands, coordinated nationwide protests will be launched to pressure lawmakers into reconsidering the proposed measures. Activists stressed that Sri Lankans who endured years of repression under outdated security laws will not accept legislation that repeats the same mistakes under a new name.

Civil society groups emphasised that genuine security reform must uphold constitutional guarantees and international human rights standards, not undermine them.

The debate over the proposed law comes at a sensitive time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its broader efforts toward political reconciliation and democratic consolidation following years of economic and political turmoil.

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