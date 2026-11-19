A prominent skyscraper in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh sustained damage following a missile attack launched by Yemen's Houthi movement, in what marks a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict.

High-Profile Target Struck

The tower, which serves as the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, was struck on November 19, sending shockwaves through the kingdom's capital. The attack targeted one of Riyadh's most strategically significant buildings, raising serious concerns about the Houthis' expanding missile capabilities and their ability to reach deep into Saudi territory.

Escalating Regional Tensions

The strike represents a notable development in the prolonged conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthi forces based in Yemen. The Houthis have previously carried out drone and missile attacks against Saudi infrastructure, but an assault on a landmark building in the heart of the capital underscores the growing boldness of such operations.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund, is one of the most powerful financial institutions in the world and plays a central role in the kingdom's ambitious economic transformation agenda.

Implications for the Region

The attack is likely to draw strong condemnation from Riyadh and its allies, and may trigger a renewed military response against Houthi positions in Yemen. Analysts warn that such strikes on civilian and economic infrastructure carry significant risks of further escalating an already volatile situation across the Middle East.

Further details regarding casualties, the extent of structural damage, and an official Saudi government response were not immediately available at the time of reporting.

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