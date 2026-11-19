Students sitting the 2026 Ordinary Level examination have been given a window of opportunity to correct any errors on their admission cards, with the correction period remaining open until November 30.

The Department of Examinations has urged candidates and their parents to review all details on the admission cards carefully and make use of the available correction process before the deadline lapses.

Act Before the Deadline

Education authorities are advising students not to delay, as errors left uncorrected could cause complications during the examination process. Candidates are encouraged to check key personal details — including names, index numbers, and subject selections — to ensure accuracy.

The November 30 deadline is firm, and students who miss the window may face difficulties rectifying mistakes once the period closes. Schools and educational institutions are also expected to assist students in identifying any discrepancies in their admission documents ahead of the cutoff.

Importance of Accurate Documentation

Admission cards serve as an essential document for O/L candidates, granting them entry to examination centres and confirming their registration for each subject. Any inaccuracies in these records can lead to administrative challenges on the day of the examination.

Students are advised to contact their respective schools or the Department of Examinations directly if they require guidance on the correction process before the November 30 deadline.

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