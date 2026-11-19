A routine check of a student's mobile phone by a vigilant teacher has led to the exposure of a wildlife crime involving the killing of a pangolin, one of Sri Lanka's most protected animal species. Two individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Discovery in the Classroom

The case came to light when a teacher, upon inspecting a student's phone, stumbled upon video footage that appeared to show the killing of a pangolin. Alarmed by what she had seen, the teacher promptly alerted the relevant authorities, setting in motion an investigation that resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

A Critically Protected Species

Pangolins are among the most heavily trafficked wild animals in the world and enjoy strict legal protection in Sri Lanka under wildlife conservation legislation. The killing or possession of a pangolin is a serious criminal offence, carrying significant penalties under the country's Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance.

Authorities Respond

Following the tip-off, wildlife and law enforcement officials moved swiftly to detain the two individuals believed to be responsible for the act captured in the footage. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have indicated that further legal proceedings will follow.

A Reminder of Civic Responsibility

The incident has drawn attention to the important role that ordinary citizens — including educators — can play in protecting Sri Lanka's rich biodiversity. Conservation advocates have praised the teacher's quick thinking and willingness to act, noting that many wildlife crimes go unreported due to public indifference or fear.

Sri Lanka is home to a variety of endangered and protected species, and authorities continue to urge the public to report any suspected wildlife crimes to the Department of Wildlife Conservation without delay.