Artificial intelligence powerhouse Anthropic is poised to become one of the most valuable technology companies in the world, with its valuation soaring to as much as $1.5 trillion ahead of its highly anticipated stock market listing on the Nasdaq exchange this Thursday.

Shares Priced at $83 Ahead of Historic Listing

The San Francisco-based company, best known for developing the widely used AI chatbot Claude, has confirmed that its shares will be priced at $83 each when they begin trading on the Nasdaq. The pricing reflects extraordinary investor confidence in the firm, which has emerged as one of the most prominent challengers in the fiercely competitive global AI industry.

The valuation of up to $1.5 trillion — equivalent to approximately £1.14 trillion — marks a dramatic leap for Anthropic, underscoring the explosive appetite among investors for stakes in cutting-edge artificial intelligence ventures.

A Rising Force in the AI Race

Anthropic has steadily built its reputation as a serious rival to other AI giants, positioning Claude as a capable and safety-conscious alternative to competing chatbot platforms. The company has placed a strong emphasis on AI safety research, a focus that has resonated with both enterprise clients and institutional investors worldwide.

The Nasdaq debut is expected to be one of the most closely watched technology listings of the year, drawing significant attention from global markets as well as from the growing community of technology investors and observers in Sri Lanka and across Asia.

What This Means for the Broader AI Landscape

The listing arrives at a pivotal moment for the artificial intelligence sector, with major technology firms and startups alike racing to capture market share in what many analysts describe as a generational technological shift. A successful debut at this valuation would firmly establish Anthropic among the elite tier of the world's most valuable companies.

Anthropic is the developer behind the Claude AI chatbot platform

Shares are priced at $83 each for the Nasdaq listing

The company's valuation is set at up to $1.5 trillion

The listing is scheduled to take place on Thursday

Investors and technology analysts will be watching Thursday's trading session closely to gauge whether Anthropic's shares can sustain — or even surpass — their opening price in what promises to be a landmark moment for the global artificial intelligence industry.