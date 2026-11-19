Sri Lanka's Parliament is preparing to take up an urgent motion tabled by an opposition member of parliament, calling for the release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned in Pakistan.

Motion Brought Before Parliament

The motion, submitted by an opposition MP, has been granted time for parliamentary debate, signalling that Sri Lanka's legislature is willing to weigh in on the high-profile detention of the Pakistani cricket legend turned political leader.

Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister before being ousted through a vote of no confidence in 2022, has been behind bars following a series of legal proceedings widely criticised by his supporters as politically motivated.

International Concern Over Khan's Detention

Khan's imprisonment has drawn significant attention from governments and political figures around the world. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has long maintained that the charges against him are designed to silence political opposition rather than serve the interests of justice.

The decision by a Sri Lankan opposition MP to bring this matter before Parliament reflects a growing trend of international solidarity calls surrounding Khan's case, with politicians across different nations expressing concern over the circumstances of his detention.

Parliamentary Debate Expected

The upcoming debate in Colombo is expected to draw considerable attention both locally and internationally. While Sri Lanka's Parliament passing such a motion would carry symbolic rather than binding weight on Pakistan's judicial or governmental processes, it would nonetheless represent a notable diplomatic statement from the island nation.

Parliamentary debates of this nature allow Sri Lankan legislators to place on record their positions on international human rights and political affairs, and the outcome of this particular session is likely to be closely watched by observers both within the region and beyond.

Further details regarding the exact date of the scheduled debate and the identity of the MP who tabled the motion are expected to be confirmed through official parliamentary channels in the coming days.

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