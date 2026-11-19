Minister K. D. Lal Kantha has openly acknowledged that the government has not yet brought salary increases in line with the rising cost of living, in a candid admission that is likely to resonate with millions of Sri Lankan workers struggling with the prolonged economic crisis.

Minister Concedes Wage Gap

The minister's statement reflects a growing concern among both public and private sector employees, who have long argued that their take-home pay has failed to keep pace with the sharp increases in prices for essential goods, utilities, and services that have battered household budgets in recent years.

Lal Kantha's remarks represent one of the more frank concessions from within the government regarding the widening gap between wages and the actual cost of daily life faced by ordinary Sri Lankans.

Economic Pressure on Households

Sri Lanka's economic turbulence, which reached a peak during the 2022 financial crisis, triggered severe inflation that eroded the purchasing power of wages across the board. While the country has since begun a gradual recovery process under an International Monetary Fund programme, many workers maintain that the benefits of stabilisation have yet to reach their pay packets.

Trade unions and civil society groups have repeatedly called on the government to introduce meaningful wage revisions, particularly for lower-income workers and public servants who have borne the heaviest burden of the economic downturn.

Government Under Pressure to Act

The minister's admission adds fresh urgency to demands for a structured review of salary scales. Critics argue that without adequate adjustments, economic recovery will remain uneven, disproportionately benefiting higher-income groups while leaving the majority of the workforce behind.

It remains to be seen whether the government will follow up the minister's acknowledgement with concrete policy measures, including a formal timeline for salary revisions that reflect current economic realities facing Sri Lankan families.